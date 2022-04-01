Jamie Chung Bursts With Color in Geometric Dress & Strappy Heels at Cupshe’s Pop-Up Party

Jamie Chung was bursting with color at her latest appearance.

The actress hit apparel brand Cupshe’s pop-up launch party in LA on Wednesday. She was joined by other celebrities like Brandi Cyrus and JoJo Fletcher. To the event, Chung wore a midi long sleeve dress. Her dress was full of color in a fun geometric print. It also featured an asymmetrical hemline. She added small earrings and a large statement ring to her look.

Chung added even more color to her look with her shoes. She wore a pair of green strappy heels. Her sandals featured a square toe as well as sparkly embellishments along the straps and a stiletto heel adding at least 4 inches. The square-toe style has made a resurgence among celebrities thanks to the ongoing ’90s craze. Stars such as Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes and Emily Ratajkowski have all been spotted out and about in the silhouette.

The actress is known to wear a colorful frock at events and on the red carpet alike. She recently attended Neiman Marcus’ exclusive jewelry exhibition in Beverly Hills, Calif., with her husband, actor Bryan Greenberg. Chung wore a matching yellow crop top and skirt paired with a white shoulder bag to this event. She finished off the look with white cat-eye sunglasses and sandals complete with a pink bow, yellow insole, blue strap and black platform.

