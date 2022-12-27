James Harden Bursts With Color in Fuzzy Marni Jacket, Matching Slippers & Pink Balaclava at 76ers & Knicks Game

James Harden took cozy style to a new level with his latest outfit choice. The NBA basketball player was dressed in festive fashion as he pulled up to the Philadelphia 76ers game against the New York Knicks on Christmas Day. The Sixers defeated the Knicks 119-112.

Harden took a stylish stroll through the tunnel while arriving at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard wore a full look by Marni. The eye-catching ensemble consisted of Marni’s shearling jacket. Brilliant painterly stripes lend vibrant style to this cozy hooded shearling jacket, which features waist-patched pockets and long sleeves.

Harden complemented the colorful outerwear with maroon Napa leather cargo pants. Taking things up a notch, the 33-year-old athlete accessorized with a hot pink balaclava face mask and Louis Vuitton’s Keepall Bandoulière 50 Bouquet. Louis Vuitton’s iconic Keepall in monogram canvas comes topped with a profusion of monogram-embossed blossoms and leaves, all handmade from leather and canvas discards.

When it came down to the shoes, Harden matched his jacket with his footwear by slipping into Marni’s striped multicolored shearling Fussbett Sabot. The style makes a bold and distinctive statement within any footwear collection. Made in Italy, the silhouette incorporates a slip-on design and features a striped pattern within the curly shearling upper. A leather insole is placed for added comfort, while the ribbed rubber outsole provides a durable finish.

Harden is renowned for his vibrant and eclectic sense of style, wearing colorful and textured ensembles by Comme des Garcons, Dries Van Noten and Marni. His footwear also commonly features colorful lace-up Adidas sneakers, as well as low-top styles by Chanel. Harden has become one to watch in the fashion world, attending Fashion Week shows for Vuitton and Balenciaga over the years. The athlete also made waves with his partnership with Adidas, where he signed a $200 million contract across 13 years in 2015.

