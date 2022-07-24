Jameela Jamil Gets Sleek in Keyhole Minidress and Platform Heels for ‘She-Hulk’ at Comic-Con 2022

Jameela Jamil let her villainous side roam at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 on Saturday. The actress debuted a sharp new look while presenting the upcoming television show “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” which she stars in as villain Titania, as part of Marvel’s Phase 4. The new show drops on Disney+ on Aug. 17.

The “Good Place” star arrived onstage with co-stars Tatiana Maslany, Jessica Gao, Anu Valia, Kat Coiro and Ginger Gonzaga in a sleek black minidress. Designed by David Koma, the slick sleeveless number – which Jamil referred to as a “villain dress” on Instagram — featured a deep neckline, slim fit and keyhole accent. Completing the dress was a crystal lizard accent on its hem. Jamil finished her look with a delicate bracelet, necklace, cocktail ring and sheer black tights.

Jameela Jamil attends the Marvel Cinematic Universe press line during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Gao, Anu Valia, Kat Coiro, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, and Tatiana Maslany speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jamil stepped into a pair of platform sandals for the occasion, which featured thin ankle and curved toe straps atop thick platform soles. A set of thick block heels, appearing to feature suede uppers, complete her look with an apparent 4- to 5-inch height boost. The style added a bold yet versatile finish to Jamil’s outfit, while also streamlining it to create a monochrome appearance.

A closer look at Jamil’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Platform sandals like the “How to Build a Girl” actress’ have soared in popularity from their height-boosting heels and secure platform soles — as well as added balance from upper straps. Pairs with stiletto and block heels have grown in popularity as well, as seen in new styles by Aquazzura, Loeffler Randall and Schutz. Aside from Jamil, stars including Kathryn Newton, Jennifer Lopez and Kate Beckinsale have strapped into Prada, Andrea Wazen and Sophia Webster platforms in recent weeks as well.

Kat Coiro, Ginger Gonzaga, Jessica Gao, Tatiana Maslany, Anu Valia and Jameela Jamil participates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

San Diego Comic-Con is an annual convention that raises awareness for movies, television, comics and more in genres including action, sci-fi and horror. This year’s occasion, held at the San Diego Convention Center, spans four days and is the series’ first live event since 2019. Notable highlights have already included presentations by Netflix, Marvel, Disney and DC Comics for upcoming projects including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” and “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.”

