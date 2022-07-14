Jameela Jamil Goes Wild at ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Screening in Leopard Suit and Pointy Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jameela Jamil took a walk on the wild side at her latest event.

The “Good Place” actress stepped out on Wednesday night to attend a screening of “DC League of Super-Pets” in L.A. Jamil did the voice acting for Wonder Woman in the new Warner Bros. DC animated film. The star-studded movie also features Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski, plus many more.

Jamil attends a special screening of Warner Bros. ‘DC League of Super Pets’ July 13 in LA. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer

The “She-Hulk” star wore a leopard suit from Roberto Cavalli to the screening. Styled by popular image architect Law Roach, the suit featured a pale yellow color with black leopard spots covering both the suit jacket and matching wide-leg trousers. She wore a black corset top under her jacket. Jamil added simple jewelry pieces to her look, including a dainty bracelet and a necklace that read “Pow,” perfect for the super-hero movie screening.

Bayer, Johnson, Jamil and Hart attend a special screening of Warner Bros. ‘DC League of Super Pets’ July 13 in LA. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer

Jamil slipped into a pair of classic black pumps to round off her ensemble. She wore pointed-toe heels from Christian Louboutin with her animal print suit. Her heels were covered in black jewels, giving the shoes a bit more interest without taking away from the rest of her look.

Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. The timeless style of shoe often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. In addition to Jamil, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn the style.

