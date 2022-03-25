Jada Pinkett-Smith Recalls Wardrobe Malfunction at ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere & Gives Pro Tips for Avoiding Red Carpet Drama

Jada Pinkett-Smith takes a nostalgic fashion trip in her latest Instagram post. In the new video, the award-winning actress breaks down her most memorable red carpet looks over the years. She also got candid about the wardrobe malfunction she experienced prior to the San Francisco premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections” in December 2021.

Pinkett-Smith arrived at the premiere of her film in a bold red Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. The garment featured a strapless ruched minidress silhouette and was complete with a massive flowing train for added drama.

Jada Pinkett-Smith attends the ‘Matrix Resurrections’ premiere in San Francisco, California. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

“I love this dress. It had this beautiful flow, but then my stylist and I put a little edge with a big cuff earring, the stockings and the see-through red pumps. It was heavy and the zipper broke 15 minutes before I was supposed to leave for the red carpet,” Pinkett-Smith shared in the video. “So that was quite an eventful evening. But we found a seamstress in the hotel that sewed me into the dress so we could hit the red carpet on time.”

Jada Pinkett-Smith attends the ‘Matrix Resurrections’ premiere in San Francisco, California. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

The “Red Table Talk” host continued to reveal how she recovered from the mishap and what she does to plan for appearances now.

“So that’s why I tend to get dressed early and kind of live in the dress for a second just in case there are some things might go wrong,” the producer explained.

Along with her jaw-dropping red dress, the “Girls Trip” star shared two of her favorite red carpet looks, which included a fiery orange Versace gown that she wore to the “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” premiere during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. The embellished number had a gold metal crescent-shaped bodice and a thigh-high split. She teamed the vibrant frock with Jimmy Choo Suki sandals.

Another look that she favored was her gorgeous teal Marchesa gown that she wore to the 2016 NAACP Image Awards. The teal garment was cinched at the waist and had ruffles throughout.

“When I can be really playful with my fashion and when I can really sit in my authentic skin, you’ll see sometimes there’s a lot of me fitting into the status quo and sometimes I’ll take the time to step outside of the box,” Pinkett-Smith said.

