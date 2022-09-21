Jada Pinkett-Smith Gets Cozy in Red Coat, Beanie & Purple Uggs to Celebrate Her Birthday

Jada Pinkett-Smith wore a cozy outfit to celebrate a big day.

The “Red Table Talk” co-host rang in her birthday on Sunday. She posted a video from her party on her Instagram on Monday sharing a glimpse of her stunning cake and her family and friends, including husband Will Smith and their son, Jaden Smith, who attended her soiree. In the video, Smith can be seen wearing a cozy bright red coat with a matching set underneath. Her top and pants matched the hue of her jacket flawlessly. She wore a black beanie for extra warmth.

The “Matrix” actress slipped into a pair of fuzzy boots to complete her warm look. She sported a colorful pair of Ugg boots. The boots featured sheepskin lining as well as a soft, colorful sheepskin outer.

Uggs regained popularity in the fall of 2021 due to the Mini style becoming popular among celebrities and influencers. Other than Smith, stars like Keke Palmer, Barbie Ferriera, Gigi Hadid and more have been spotted wearing the fuzzy shoes.

Though she kept things casual for her birthday celebration, red carpets are an occasion for Smith to partake in glamorous dressing. The “Magic Mike XXL” star often wears pumps and sandals with towering heels from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. These usually feature edgy accents like metallic hues, crystals and studs. For off-duty moments, the actress also favors colorful sneakers while off-duty from Adidas and Yeezy.

Actress Jada Pinkett-Smith in a nude crystallized off-the-shoulder gown with a matching train at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

