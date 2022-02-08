Jada Pinkett Smith Is a Model Mom Posing in Her Kids Jaden & Willow Smith’s Clothing Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jada Pinkett Smith posed for a photo in a winter wonderland.

The “Matrix” actress and mom-of-two looked chic in a tan outfit, keeping her nice and warm as she stood before a snowy backdrop, looking chic as ever. The entertainer donned a cream turtleneck and sweats, layering similar hues to create a cohesive look. The sweats and turtleneck combo are sure to keep her warm while providing a simple base to build off of. She accessorized with a black bag that had white graphics.

She kept the layering going with a tan trench coat that appeared to have suede on the lapel. The coat is tied in the center, cinching the actress’ waist to give the look some needed shape.

On her arm, Smith reps MSFTSrep, a clothing brand created by her son and daughter with Will Smith, Jaden and Willow Smith, in collaboration with Moises Arias and his brother, Mateo. The brand is now celebrating its 10th anniversary and has become a favorite among fans of the Smiths. The clothing falls into the athleisure category, melding Jaden and Willow’s personal styles to create a brand that is all their own.

The post reads, “They say @msftsrep hard.”. Smith stepped into some comfy snow boots following a similar color story as the rest of her outfit. The chunky footwear looks sturdy and warm, perfect for tracking in the snow. It’s an all-together solid look made possible by staple pieces that almost anyone is sure to have in their closet.

