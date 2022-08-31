Jack Sock’s Wife Laura Little Sock Wears Green to Support Husband at the U.S. Open

Jack Sock’s wife Laura Little Sock wore a green and black set as she attends the U.S. Open to support her tennis professional husband. Her set and matching blazer was accessorized with a white tote and square-toed sandals, a set of contrasting hues that aligns with the tennis tournament’s color scheme.

Designed by Alice and Olivia, Sock’s matching set and blazer were tailored perfection, with structured shoulders and a cinched waist fit to flatter. The pops of green were accentuated by the black fabric of the outfit, and the white accessories let the green take center state.

The tennis star’s wife donned white square-toed sandals that were light and simple, a chic accompaniment for the outfit. The white tote mimicked the structure of Sock’s outfit, and it tied in the white of her shoes.

Sock looks stadium-ready as she struts in her set, which is no surprise as she often brings A-game style as she shows her support.

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

