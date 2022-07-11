Jack Harlow Gives Fans ‘First Class’ Experience In Red Shorts & New Balance Sneakers at 2022 Wireless Festival

Jack Harlow put on quite the show at the 2022 Wireless Festival in Birmingham, England on Sunday. The “Nail Tech” rapper took the stage along with musical stars like Cardi B, SZA, H.E.R. and Lucky Daye. Harlow’s appearance comes ahead of his “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour,” which kicks off in September.

Harlow did not disappoint as he performed hit after hit including his #1 smash single, “First Class.” The chart topping artist stuck to his signature street style aesthetic in a simple black tank top and red shorts. The statement bottoms had a wide waistband and was embossed with a mascot on the side of the leg.

Jack Harlow performs at 2022 Wireless Festival in Birmingham, England on July 10, 2022. CREDIT: Lensi Photography / SplashNews.c

Jack Harlow onstage during the 2022 Wireless Festival in Birmingham, UK on July 10, 2022. CREDIT: Lensi Photography / SplashNews.c

He continued to keep things casual with white tube socks and red and white New Balance sneakers. Harlow has never been shy about his love for New Balance. In February he was revealed as New Balance’s latest ambassador along with Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard in the brand’s “We Got Now” campaign.

Jack Harlow performs at the 2022 Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London on July 9, 2022. CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

The rap star opted for another New Balance style while performing at the Wireless Festival on Saturday. To hit the stage at the Finsbury Park in London, Harlow wore a Supreme jersey with brown cargo pants and black and white New Balance sneakers.

