Jack Harlow Makes His Met Gala Debut in Dark Chocolate Givenchy Suit & Slick Shoes

Rapper Jack Harlow stepped on the Met Gala steps for the first time last night in New York and had fans simply obsessed.

The star spoke to YouTuber Emma Chamberlain about his first Met Gala experience, keeping it calm and collected despite the nerves. The rapper has been gaining some traction for songs like “Nail Tech” and “First Class,” which garnered popularity on the TikTok.

Jack Harlow at the Met Gala. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Harlow wore a dark chocolate Givenchy suit with a slight sheen to the fabric. The suit jacket was double-breasted with four dark brown buttons on one side and a deep pocket on the other. It was fitted to the hitmaker’s body, and laid over a white button-down with a crisp white collar that peeked over the jacket.

For footwear, the rapper wore black pointed-toe dress shoes with a shiny finish just like the suit. While this is Harlow’s first-ever Met Gala, he managed to pull together a beautiful look with the help of Givenchy’s best.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde, and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

Jack Harlow at the Met Gala. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

