Jack Harlow Performs ‘First Class’ in Black Leather Outfit on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jack Harlow took a monochromatic approach to his latest look.

The “What’s Poppin” rapper hit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night to talk about his new album, performing with Lil Nas X and his appearance in several viral videos like the recent video with Emma Chamberlin from the Met Gala. He also performed his new hit song, “First Class.” Harlow wore a custom look from Nahmias, including a black leather jacket paired with black leather pants. He added a black hoodie underneath his jacket.

Harlow on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ on May 9. CREDIT: NBC

For the interview portion — which marked Harlow’s first-ever on a late-night talk show — he wore another all-black outfit. He wore a black wool and leather jacket from Givenchy with a black shirt underneath worn with black pants.

Harlow and Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ on May 9. CREDIT: NBC

The “Nail Tech” musician added a pair of leather shoes to the outfit. His shoes featured back soles as well as a rounded toe. He gave his New Balance sneakers a rest for his appearance, but he can typically be seen in the athletic brand. An admitted lifelong fan of the label, Harlow recently became an ambassador for New Balance. Last February, he joined a star-studded group of athletes and entertainers that includes NBA champion Kawhi Leonard, fellow musician Jaden Smith, tennis standout Coco Gauff and others.

Shop black leather shoes below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Volt Lug Sole Shoe, $54

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Danice Lug Sole Oxford, $150

CREDIT: Courtesy of Asos

Buy Now: Asos Design Lace Up Shoes, $55

See more of Jack Harlow’s best looks here.