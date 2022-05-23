×
J Balvin Gets a Punk Makeover in Cargo Skirt, Tupac Tribute Shirt & Platform Sneakers to Balenciaga Spring ’23 Fashion Show

By Tara Larson
Balenciaga’s runway show turned out to be a star-studded event.

The luxury house hosted a fashion show, showing off their spring ’23 collection at the New York Stock Exchange on Sunday. This marked the first show that the brand has hosted in the Big Apple in 19 years. Other than Balvin, the front row also included stars like Kanye West, Alexa Demie, Vera Wang, Chloë Sevigny, Megan Thee Stallion and Pharrell Williams, among others.

j balvin, balenciaga, nyc, black graphic tee, black skirt,
J Balvin at the Balenciaga Spring 2023 fashion show in NYC on May 22.
CREDIT: MEGA

The Colombian singer hit the show in an all-black ensemble. He wore a black graphic T-shirt with an image of the late Tupac Shakur on the front. He added a black layered cargo skirt to the outfit. The floor-length skirt featured several silver pieces of hardware throughout the piece plus large pockets.

Balvin accessorized with a black watch, black earrings and black sunglasses. He finished his monochrome look with a pair of sneakers. The shoes featured black canvas material covering the footbed, white rubber platform soles and crisp white laces.

j balvin, balenciaga, nyc, black graphic tee, black skirt,
A closer look at Balvin’s shoes.
CREDIT: RCF/ MEGA

Models on the runway stepped out in the latest pieces from Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna. These garments included oversized suiting, pussy-bow blouses and classic outerwear layered over latex bondage suits. Footwear on the runway ranged from sharp stiletto heels to oversized lace-up combat boots. The collection also included Balenciaga’s new collaboration with Adidas, a range of versatile pieces in a primarily black, red and white color palette with pops of blue and gray.

