J Balvin Wears Multicolored Florals and Chunky ‘Dad’ Sneakers to Dior Men’s Show in Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

J Balvin attended the Dior Men’s Summer 2023 show by Kim Jones in a multicolored dream of an outfit on Friday.

Balvin was one of many attendees styled in full Dior from head to toe. Many celebrities including Jennifer Biel, Justin Timberlake, and Omar Apollo were all styled in Dior and Dior Men. The show which took place in Paris, France on June 24 showed a plethora of diverse and colorful menswear looks created by Dior’s Creative Director Kim Jones. The collection was built upon a spring-colored pallet with floral motifs. The collection was inclusive, featuring groundbreaking designs and silhouettes that were new to the brand’s identity.

J Balvin at the Dior Men S/S 2023 show in Paris. CREDIT: Via Dior

Balvin was one of many who wore a floral pattern but added much more color to his look. T

This season’s collection featured many pastels and muted tones. Balvin wore a bright multicolored floral tee set on a black background. The geometric florals were paired with baby blue trousers with pleats running down the front. The Colombian singer wore plenty of chunky gold jewelry and a gold watch for good measure, adding some bling to the ensemble. Balvin wore a silver chain around his neck that matched the silver mirrored shades on his face. The singer also wore studs and had his hair buzzed and dyed a bright shade of neon green.

To top off the colorful ensemble, Balvin opted for neutral chunky sneakers in tan. Everything from the laces to the soles of the shoes was tan, offsetting the extreme colors going on in the rest of the outfit. Balvin seems to be a big fan of the chunky “dad sneaker” trend. The style of sneaker makes for an interesting addition to any look because of its size and bulky shape. The style is extremely versatile and Balvin makes them work to his advantage.