Izabel Goulart Gleams In Green Cutout Gown & Metallic Sandals With J Balvin at Tiffany & Co. Brazil Event

Izabel Goulart pulled out a head-turning ensemble for Tiffany & Co. “Yellow is the New Blue” event in Brazil on Thursday night.

The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Colombian singer and songwriter J Balvin and Brazilian actresses Bruna Marquezine and Camila Queiroz were also in attendance.

Goulart made quite the entrance at the gathering, arriving in a velvet green gown by Bronx and Banco. The eye-catching number included a long-sleeve cropped top that had a plunging neckline, ruched detailing on the bust and criss cross straps on the bodice. While the skirt had a deep V-waistline and delicately swept the floor as she walked.

(L-R) Models Bruna Marquezine, Izabel Goulart and Camila Queiroz attend the “Yellow is the New Blue” event organized by Tiffany & Co. on August 25, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. CREDIT: Getty Images For Tiffany & Co.

Goulart gave the look an elegant touch by accessorizing with dainty earrings, several midi rings and bracelets. The Victoria’s Secret Angel wore her brunette tresses straight and off her face. As for makeup, she went with a smokey eye and neutral pout.

The length of Goulart’s dress allowed for a peak at her footwear choice, which appeared to be metallic silver sandals. The shoe style had a round outsole and completed her light pedicure perfectly. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

Singer J Balvin and (L-R), actor Cauã Raimond, Izabel Goulart, Valentina Ferrer, Bruna Marquezine, Camila Queiroz, Kleber Toledo and Celina Locks attend the “Yellow is the New Blue” event organized by Tiffany & Co. on August 25, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. CREDIT: Getty Images For Tiffany & Co.

