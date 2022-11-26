×
Ivanka Trump Cheers at FIFA World Cup Game in White Swing Dress With Kids & Jared Kushner

By Joce Blake
Brazil v Serbia: Group G – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner took a family vacation to Qatar with their three kids to enjoy the 2022 FIFA World Cup Brazil vs. Serbia game on Nov. 24 at the Lusail Stadium.

The businesswoman tweeted a photo of her children, Theodore, 6, Arabella, 11, and Joseph, 9. Trump was dressed in all white, wearing a quarter-sleeve swing dress with a cinched waist.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on Nov. 24, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, she’s shown her love for simplicity when it comes to fashion. Trump and Kushner’s son was the one experimenting during their World Cup tour in this case, as he wore a patriotic getup made up of a red, white and blue hat and an American flag to the USA and England match. The mom-of-three wore a similar white look.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: Qatar prime minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Qatar prime minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on Nov. 24 in Lusail City, Qatar.
CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R): Qatar prime minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on Nov. 24 in Lusail City, Qatar.She and Kushner were seen fellowshipping with multibillionaire president and CEO of French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and the Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani during the game. 

