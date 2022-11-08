Ivanka Trump Votes in Midterm Election With Yin & Yang Statement Sweater Vest, Skinny Jeans & Canvas Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ivanka Trump headed out to the polls for the midterm election. She encouraged her followers to do the same in a post made to Instagram yesterday with a short caption reading, “Vote !”

Giving the camera a peace sign and posing with her “I Voted” sticker, the former presidential advisor wore a cropped grey sweater vest sporting a black yin and yang pattern. On bottom, she added high-waisted skinny jeans.

The political figure wore her blond hair up in a ponytail and accessorized her outfit with a red watch and dangling earrings.

On her feet, the “Women Who Work” author laced up white canvas sneakers that gave a sporty look to the ensemble. The style was fitted with white laces and a round rubber cap toe that transitioned into sturdy rubber soles.

Trump often wears sneakers with dresses and jeans. The low-top style acts as a closet staple for many, thanks to their plush and extremely versatile nature, making for a great alternative to Trump’s go-to pointed-toe pumps.

Ivanka Trump arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on Oct. 23, 2022. CREDIT: LCD / SplashNews.com

Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands, including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New Balance.

After departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories brand founder left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.

