Ivanka Trump Bares Midriff in Pink Two-Piece Set at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding Rehearsal in Mar-a-Lago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ivanka Trump attended her sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding rehearsal in Mar-a-Lago yesterday alongside her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids. The rehearsal saw Ivanka sporting a two piece set and metallic heels to match, shining brightly before her sister’s big day.

Ready to celebrate, the former presidential advisor wore a bright pink cropped mock neck top with an open back and silver crystalized trim that lined each hem and adorned her neckline. The glitzy top was followed by a matching mid length skirt that was also embellished with sparkling jewels and pearls. Ivanka wore her long blond locks in a neat updo and popped on diamond studs, accessorizing her look rather minimally.

On her feet, the author wore silver heels that were highly reflective with rounded toes and a chrome finish that mirror the glimmering silver trim of her ensemble.

Ivanka’s typical shoe round up often veers into the versatile route, with a wide range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps and sandal heels from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong, and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees, and Aquazzura.

Tiffany Trump and fiancé Michael Boulos will wed on Saturday at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, amidst reports of incoming Hurricane Nicole. The couple are planning for 500 guests to attend, likely including Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Karen Shiboleth. The pair, who first met in Mykonos in July 2018, were engaged in January 2021. They have received their marriage license in Palm Beach. Their wedding is presumed to include a welcome dinner, formal ceremony and reception.

Celebrate in these silver pumps.

Buy Now: Nine West Tabita Pumps, $79.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Sassie Pointed Toe Pump, $150

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Dona Pumps, $109.

PHOTOS: See all the shoes Ivanka Trump wore in 2020 in the gallery.