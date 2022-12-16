Ivanka Trump Commands Attention in Red Bodycon Dress to Make Flower Arrangements With Friends

Ivanka Trump gathered with her girlfriends in Miami to make floral arrangements, courtesy of the Twigs and Daisies shop. Trump took commemorative photos of the event, sharing a slideshow of them to her Instagram yesterday. The photo set saw the mom of three clad in a bright red dress and hidden footwear.

Ivanka Trump and friends making flower arrangements on Instagram on Dec. 15, 2022 in Miami. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Trump’s dress was a bodycon style featuring a sweetheart bodice and strap securing the garment over her shoulders.

The author wore her hair simply styled in the middle part, allowing it to fall straight down her shoulders. While her look is quite plain, it packs a punch because of the bold color of the dress.

Although they weren’t visible in the photos she took, Trump’s typical shoe round-up often veers into the versatile route, with a wide range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps and sandal heels from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees, and Aquazzura.

Ivanka Trump walks with Jared Kushner and their children to their synagogue with their children in Surfside, Florida on Dec. 10, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

In a similar style, Trump dressed in a sharp white dress for an afternoon outing with her family earlier this week. Her knee-length white linen piece featured rounded sleeves with a deep neckline, complete with rows of gold buttons down its front. Matching buttoned pockets and a slit hem finished Trump’s dress, which she accessorized with black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

The former presidential advisor‘s shoes of choice were a set of Chanel flats. Her round-toed style included white silky uppers with a vertical texture, complete with rounded black-capped toes, short heels, and feminine bows that daintily topped each toe.

After departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.

