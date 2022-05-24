Ivanka Trump Plays Guitar in Versatile Boots While Visiting Ukrainian Refugees in Poland

Ivanka Trump recently traveled to Poland to meet with Ukrainian refugees, spending a couple of days talking to faith leaders and displaced families about their experience living through the Russian-Ukrainian war. In photos shared on Monday, the 40-year-old businesswoman and former first-daughter wore casual attire during the two-day trip while serving food, crafting and playing guitar at a local refugee center.

During the visit, Trump was pictured in uber-casual outfits, which both featured stylish statement boots. For the first portion of the trip, Trump wore flared black jeans and a simple black shirt with three-quarter length sleeves and a slight V-neck. The shirt featured three buttons right below the V-neck.

RELATED: How Fashion and Footwear Brands Are Supporting Ukraine Amid Russian Conflict

For footwear, Trump wore black booties featuring a rounded heel. She wore her long blond hair down and minimal makeup, accessorizing only with minimal gold hoops.

For her second look during the trip, Ivanka wore a ribbed tan turtleneck that featured maroon and rust stripes, pairing the top with dark skinny jeans and laced brown boots. Trump wore a brown belt with gold hardware to match her leather ankle boots, again keeping her hair down and wearing minimal makeup. Notably, she styled her outfit without any noticeable jewelry.

Trump was invited to the Polish cities of Krakow and Warsaw by CityServe, a faith-based nonprofit working to aid refugees in Poland. According to the organization, Trump has funded and distributed more than 1 million meals to refugees during the conflict. She has also reportedly funded five cargo planes worth of medical supplies for hospitals and clinics throughout Ukraine.