Ivanka Trump Gives New Balance Sneakers a Sporty Twist in Black Leggings and Tank Top

Ivanka Trump brought out her sporty side on a family walk in Miami with Jared Kushner and their children.
The former advisor to the president was comfortably dressed in slim-fitting black leggings. The athletic bottoms were paired with a matching cotton tank top. To beat the heat, Trump accessorized with a pair of aviator sunglasses. A sparkling necklace and red string bracelet completed her look. She briefly wore an olive green Army baseball cap as well.
Trump’s sporty sneakers are on-trend with the rise in athleisure style over the past two years. Wearing ensembles with chunky, exaggerated or strictly athletic sneakers gives any look a sporty edge, while also prioritizing comfort. In addition to Trump, Eva Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens and Cameron Diaz have been spotted in Balenciaga, Nike and Hoka One One sneakers in recent weeks.
