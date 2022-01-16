Ivanka Trump Gives New Balance Sneakers a Sporty Twist in Black Leggings and Tank Top

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ivanka Trump brought out her sporty side on a family walk in Miami with Jared Kushner and their children.

The former advisor to the president was comfortably dressed in slim-fitting black leggings. The athletic bottoms were paired with a matching cotton tank top. To beat the heat, Trump accessorized with a pair of aviator sunglasses. A sparkling necklace and red string bracelet completed her look. She briefly wore an olive green Army baseball cap as well.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and their children take a family walk in Miami, Florida. CREDIT: MB / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Trump wore a pair of black New Balance sneakers. The 574 styles featured black, gray and white suede uppers. The pair was finished with ridged black soles and white outsoles. The sneakers streamlined Trump’s outfit by creating a head-to-toe black look, while also cementing it as a sportier ensemble from being paired with her leggings and casual top.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and their children take a family walk in Miami. CREDIT: MB / MEGA





Trump’s sporty sneakers are on-trend with the rise in athleisure style over the past two years. Wearing ensembles with chunky, exaggerated or strictly athletic sneakers gives any look a sporty edge, while also prioritizing comfort. In addition to Trump, Eva Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens and Cameron Diaz have been spotted in Balenciaga, Nike and Hoka One One sneakers in recent weeks.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and their children take a family walk in Miami. CREDIT: MB / MEGA

