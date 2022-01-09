×
Ivanka Trump Brings Sporty Style to Family Trip in Leggings and Athletic Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
Ivanka Trump showed her sporty side on a family outing in Surfside, Fla., with Jared Kushner and their children.

The former advisor to the president was sharply and comfortable dressed in a long-sleeved black top, as well as a pair of black leggings. The comfy monochrome outfit was paired with sunglasses, creating an ideal look for a casual family day trip.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, leggings, black leggings, sneakers, black sneakers, athletic sneakers, Surfside, Florida
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner take their kids on a trip in Surfside, Florida.
When it came to footwear, Trump wore a pair of black Mizuno athletic sneakers. The style appeared to feature white rubber soles, as well as mesh uppers in a lace-up silhouette. The pair’s black and white uppers gave her look a head-to-toe neutral palette, proving each piece’s versatility to be paired together or in separate ensembles.
A closer look at Trump’s sneakers.
Trump’s sporty sneakers are on-trend with the rise in athleisure style over the last two years. Wearing ensembles with chunky, exaggerated or strictly athletic sneakers gives any look a sporty edge, while also prioritizing comfort. In addition to Trump, Eva Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens and Cameron Diaz have been spotted in Balenciaga, Nike and Hoka One One sneakers in recent weeks.
Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands like Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Kenneth Cole and New Balance.

After departing Washington, D.C., in 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father, President Donald Trump’s, term in office.

