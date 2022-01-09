Ivanka Trump Brings Sporty Style to Family Trip in Leggings and Athletic Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Ivanka Trump showed her sporty side on a family outing in Surfside, Fla., with Jared Kushner and their children.
The former advisor to the president was sharply and comfortable dressed in a long-sleeved black top, as well as a pair of black leggings. The comfy monochrome outfit was paired with sunglasses, creating an ideal look for a casual family day trip.
Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands like Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Kenneth Cole and New Balance.
After departing Washington, D.C., in 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father, President Donald Trump’s, term in office.
