Ivanka Trump Brings Sporty Style to Family Trip in Leggings and Athletic Sneakers

Ivanka Trump showed her sporty side on a family outing in Surfside, Fla., with Jared Kushner and their children.

The former advisor to the president was sharply and comfortable dressed in a long-sleeved black top, as well as a pair of black leggings. The comfy monochrome outfit was paired with sunglasses, creating an ideal look for a casual family day trip.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner take their kids on a trip in Surfside, Florida. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, Trump wore a pair of black Mizuno athletic sneakers. The style appeared to feature white rubber soles, as well as mesh uppers in a lace-up silhouette. The pair’s black and white uppers gave her look a head-to-toe neutral palette, proving each piece’s versatility to be paired together or in separate ensembles.

Trump’s sporty sneakers are on-trend with the rise in athleisure style over the last two years. Wearing ensembles with chunky, exaggerated or strictly athletic sneakers gives any look a sporty edge, while also prioritizing comfort. In addition to Trump, Eva Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens and Cameron Diaz have been spotted in Balenciaga, Nike and Hoka One One sneakers in recent weeks.