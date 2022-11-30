×
Ivanka Trump Laces Up Into Boots for Giving Tuesday Visit to Farmers Market in North Carolina

By Amina Ayoud
Ivanka Trump shared a slideshow of images of her time giving back to communities in need with help from Ripe Revival — an organization that works with family farmers, turning their excess fruits and vegetables into value-added food products with purpose. Trump helped distribute fresh produce to families at a farmers market in rural North Carolina.

Getting to work, Trump wore casual clothing for the endeavor along with reliable shoes. The former presidential senior advisor’s look was comprised of a button-up knit ribbed sweater that was tucked neatly into high-waisted dark-wash denim jeans. The trousers were belted and featured a relaxed fit that allowed the businesswoman to work comfortably.

Trump popped on black sunglasses and wore her blond tresses parted down the middle styled in loose waves.

On her feet, Trump stepped out in matt brown square-toe ankle boots fitted with short block heels, around 2 inches, and a sleek tan lace-up silhouette. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Trump’s typical shoe round-up often veers into the versatile route, with a wide range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps and sandal heels from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees, and Aquazzura. Last we saw Trump, the socialite was hitting the gym in Miami in an all-black outfit consisting of plain black leggings, as well as a matching black T-shirt. When it came to footwear, Trump stepped into breathable Mizuno running sneakers.

