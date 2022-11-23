Ivanka Trump Flexes Her Feet in Egypt in Billowing Maxi Dress With Neon Details With Jared Kushner & Kids

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner took scenic photos on their vacation with their kids in Luxor, Egypt. Trump shared the snapshot on her Instagram Story today and opted to wear a practical and breezy ensemble that wouldn’t hold her back as she explored.

The author took a ride on camels, trekked to ancient structures and captured memories with her children dressed in an oversized billowing white dress, the long-sleeve maxi style creating a boxy silhouette.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner take a picture in Luxor, Egypt and post it to social media on Nov. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The garment featured neon hues embroidered in geometric shapes that ran down the front, the expressive pops of color coming in heavy contrast to the white fabric. The style is weightless, keeping Trump cool on her excursion.

Related Action Bronson Teases New Balance 990v6 Collab Ivanka Trump Rides Camel in Egypt in Romantic White Midi Dress & Sneakers With Jared Kushner & Kids The Stone Island x New Balance Collection Features a New Version of the 574 Sneaker

The former presidential advisor‘s shoes of choice were a simple pair of white sneakers. The lace-up style feature flat soles and monochrome uppers — likely crafted from canvas — providing a clean base for Trump’s camel-riding attire.

She also let her feet breathe while waterside, eschewing footwear.

Kushner wore a light blue tee with gray shorts. On his feet, the former presidential senior advisor laced up dark gray New Balance sneakers with a chunky “dad sneaker” composition that offered support and ease of movement, making them perfect for exploration.

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s.

Trump’s typical shoe round up often veers into the versatile route, with a wide range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps and sandal heels from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong, and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees, and Aquazzura.

PHOTOS: See all the shoes Ivanka Trump wore in 2020 in the gallery.