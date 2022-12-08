Ivanka Trump Works Out in ‘Cool Mom’ Statement Shirt With Breathable Nike Sneakers

Ivanka Trump was photographed heading to the gym in Miami Beach, Fla., this morning. The former senior presidential advisor wore casual clothing coupled with the perfect pair of athletic kicks.

Trump got comfy in a white long-sleeve crew neck, featuring delicate cursive embroidery reading “cool mom” among other sayings on the sleeve and the front of her top. On bottom, the author opted for white leggings made of a comfortable stretch fabric that allowed for a range of movement.

Ivanka Trump goes for a workout in an all white gym outfit in Miami Beach, Fla. on Dec. 8, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Trump popped on rounded black shades and styled her hair in a low-hanging messy braid, keeping the hair out of her face.

Lacing up proper workout attire, Trump wore a rose pink pair of Nike women’s In-Season TR 10 running sneakers. The style features thick rubber soles, coordinating pink laces and a breathable upper for lightweight comfort. The sneaker is also made with a flexible and aerodynamic mesh made to aid the wearer during their high-intensity workouts.

A closer look at Ivanka Trump’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Trump’s typical shoe round-up often veers into the versatile route, with a wide range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps and sandal heels from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees, and Aquazzura.

In a similar fashion, the socialite was seen last month in Miami in an all-black outfit consisting of plain black leggings, as well as a matching black T-shirt. When it came to footwear, Trump stepped into breathable Mizuno running sneakers. The sneakers included black rounded toes with a lace-up silhouette and knit black and gray geometric line-printed mesh uppers.

After departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.

