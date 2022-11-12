Ivanka Trump Dresses Like a Princess in a Flowing Baby Blue Gown and Hidden Heels at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding

Ivanka Trump attended her sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding in Mar-a-Lago, Fla. today alongside husband Jared Kushner and their three kids. The event saw Ivanka looking like a Disney princess, clad in a baby blue gown and hidden heels.

Ivanka’s dress consisted of a structured almost corseted bodice with a scarf-like cape that was draped across her neck and down her back. The skirt of the garment was free-flowing and floor-length, the voluminous style making the gown look all the more elegant. the former presidential advisor wore her blond tresses down and parted in the middle and accessorized her fairytale gown minimally with diamond studs and a glittering rectangular clutch, letting the dress shine.

Although they weren’t visible, Ivanka’s typical shoe round up often veers into the versatile route, with a wide range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps and sandal heels from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong, and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees, and Aquazzura.

Ivanka Tump wears a flowing baby blue dress as she arrives to sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach on Nov 12, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Tiffany Trump and fiancé Michael Boulos will wed on Saturday at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, amidst reports of incoming Hurricane Nicole. The couple are planning for 500 guests to attend, likely including Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Karen Shiboleth. The pair, who first met in Mykonos in July 2018, were engaged in January 2021. They have received their marriage license in Palm Beach. Their wedding is presumed to include a welcome dinner, formal ceremony and reception.

Ivanka’s wedding rehearsal look was midrift baring risky two piece, the ensemble consisting of a bright pink cropped mock neck top with an open back and silver crystalized trim that lined each hem and adorned her neckline. The glitzy top was followed by a matching mid length skirt that was also embellished with sparkling jewels and pearls. On her feet, she wore metallic silver pumps.

