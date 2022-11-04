×
Ivanka Trump Chicly Kicks Up Her Heels for 41st Birthday in Bikini, Floral Prints & More in Miami

By Amina Ayoud
Ivanka Trump celebrated her birthday on Oct. 30 in Miami and shared photos from her party to Instagram yesterday. The slideshow of images saw Trump standing alongside her friends and kicking up her heels in a minidress with white pumps. Another photo saw the former presidential advisor lounging on a boat in a brown bikini top with a towel wrapped around her waist.

For the dinner event, the 41-year-old wore a long-sleeve minidress with ruching down the front and a bright blue floral pattern with flecks of green botanicals. She donned dangling pearl earrings and styled her long blond locks down and parted in the middle.

Completing her outfit were pointed-toe heels that streamlined Trump’s look. The heels, which stood at around 3 to 4 inches tall, featured a sharp silhouette with sturdy construction and secure ankle straps that offered the political figure a more comfortable experience.

Earlier this week, Trump was spotted in Miami in a casual outfit. She wore a white T-shirt with matching thorn shorts. Keeping it comfortable, Trump finished her look with thong sandals.

Ivanka Trump, sandals, black sandals, thong sandals, flat sandals, shorts, white shorts, denim shorts, Florida
Ivanka Trump walks in Surfside, Florida on Oct. 31, 2022.
CREDIT: BACKGRID/MEGA

Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands, including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New Balance

After departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.

