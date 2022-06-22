×
Issa Rae Boosts Vibrant Ribbed Summer Dress With 6-inch Heels at Cannes Lions Festival

By Ashley Rushford
Issa Rae is setting the tone for the summer season. The “Insecure” creator showcased her sensational style sense while attending a meeting during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France today.

The Emmy-nominated actress stepped onto the scene in a vibrant yellow number. Rae’s dress was the perfect option to kickoff the warm weather. The ribbed garment featured a high crewneck, side cutouts on the hip and a slightly ruffled hemline.

Issa Rae, Cannes Lions Festival, Yellow Dress, Sandals
Issa Rae attends a meeting during Cannes Lions Festival in France on June 22, 2022.
CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com
Issa Rae, Cannes Lions Festival, Yellow Dress, Sandals
Issa Rae Speaker attends the Cannes Lions Festival in France on June 22, 2022.
CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Completing Rae’s ensemble was a high braided top knot bun and fresh glowy makeup with a glossy pout. She stayed true to a summertime aesthetic with neon green nails and a matching pedicure. To place more emphasis on her look, she kept her accessories minimal.

When it came down to footwear, the “Lovebirds” star boosted her height with brown sandals. Heeled sandals have come back in full force. The strappy silhouette currently ranks high in popularity due to their simplicity and comfort. They are also favored for their ventilated silhouettes and supportive ankle straps, pairs often elevate any look with a sharp finish.

Issa Rae, Cannes Lions Festival, Sandals
A closer look at Issa Rae’s sandals at the Cannes Lions Festival.
CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Rae often wears strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals, paired with vibrant dresses from brands like Sergio Hudson, Alexandre Vauthier and David Koma. She’s also been spotted in metallic pumps as well. When off-duty, the producer will likely step out in high-top sneakers from brands like Converse.

Issa Rae, Cannes Lions Festival, Yellow Dress, Sandals
Issa Rae speaks during a meeting at Cannes Lions Festival in France on June 22, 2022.
CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

