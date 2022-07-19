Issa Rae Talks ‘Insecure’ and ‘Rap Sh-t’ in Vibrant Orange Dress and Sparkly Sandals on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Issa Rae radiated while serving as a guest on the late-night circuit.

The “Insecure” star appeared as a guest on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Monday night. She discussed the final season of “Insecure,” her new show “Rap Sh!t” and getting the key to the city of Inglewood. While on the show, she wore a vibrant orange dress, perfect for summer. Her strapless gown featured a midi length as well as a straight neckline. Rae added simple jewelry to her look including small sparkly drop earrings as well as a few rings.

Issa Rae on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on July 18. CREDIT: NBC

To round out her outfit, “The Lovebirds” actress sealed the deal with a set of sparkling strappy heels with an ankle strap as well as a toe strap. She wore a similar style just a few days prior to the premiere of “Rap Sh!t” paired with a bright green mini dress. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this summer, with stars like Eva Longoria, Emily Blunt and more wearing the style in recent weeks.

When it comes to her more formal style, “The Photograph” actress often wears strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals, paired with vibrant dresses from brands like David Koma, Sergio Hudson and Alexandre Vauthier. She’s also been spotted in metallic pumps as well. When off-duty, the producer will likely step out in high-top sneakers from brands like Converse.

