Issa Rae Elevates Distressed Skinny Jeans With Block-Heeled Sandals at Los Angeles Dodgers Game

Issa Rae put a chic twist on a sporty ensemble while attending the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game in Los Angeles on Monday night. Prior to the game, the Dodgers acknowledged Rae’s achievements as a television producer and co-creator of her hit HBO series, “Insecure.”

Rae showed her support for the Dodgers by wearing the team’s jersey. The top had a full front button closure, heat-sealed jock tag and MLB batterman applique on the back. The Emmy nominated actress wore the official player jersey with a cropped grey bralette and charcoal skinny jeans. The bottoms had a fitted leg and subtle distressed detail on the hem.

Issa Rae attends a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers game at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 19, 2022. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

Rae kept her accessories minimal and only added hoop earrings, a gold chain and a few midi rings. For glam, “The Photograph” star styled her hair in a twisted bun and went with a smokey eye, sharp winged eyeliner and a chocolate matte lip.

When it came down to the shoes, Rae completed her look with black sandals. The silhouette had a shiny, patent finish and included a wide strap across the toe and was set on a towering block heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Rae often wears sandals, paired with colorful dresses from brands like Sergio Hudson, Alexandre Vauthier and David Koma. She’s also been spotted in metallic pumps as well. When off-duty, the producer will likely step out in high-top sneakers from brands like Converse.

