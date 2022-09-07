Issa Rae Flatters Her Feet With Neon Green Pedicure & Square-Toe Stiletto Mules for Harlem’s Fashion Row

Issa Rae took a bold and bright approach to fashion while attending Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards in New York City on Tuesday night.

During the event, Harlem Fashion Row honored its 2022 award recipients, which included actor, writer and producer Issa Rae with the inaugural Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH. Corey Smith, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion at LVMH North America introduced Shannon Abloh, who later presented the “Insecure” actress with the award. Other award winners included Sergio Hudson for Designer of the Year, Robin Givhan for Editor of the Year, Ade Samuel for Stylist of the Year and Janet Jackson for Icon of the Year Award.

Issa Rae arrives at Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards on September 06, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Rae looked stunning for the evening, she hit the red carpet in a white bodycon dress. The long-sleeve silhouette was decorated with florals throughout and featured a turtleneck and ruched hemline.

To further elevate the moment, the producer accessorized with hoop earrings and a chunky midi ring. Rae styled her hair in knotless braids and opted for soft glam with a neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Rae completed her look with black mules. The shoe style highlighted her neon green pedicure and featured a square outsole, wide leather strap and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Issa Rae attends Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards on September 06, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

Rae often wears sandals, paired with colorful dresses from brands like Sergio Hudson, Alexandre Vauthier and David Koma. She’s also been spotted in metallic pumps as well. When off-duty, the producer will likely step out in high-top sneakers from brands like Converse.

