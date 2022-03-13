Issa Rae Makes Sweet Arrival in Red Floral Gown & Hidden Heels at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Issa Rae brightened up the red carpet at the 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. The “Insecure” star was joined by her husband Louis Dame. Rae will present Halle Berry with the SeeHer Award.

The actress brought spring vibes in a red halterneck gown from Carolina Herrera’s pre-fall 2022 collection. The floor-length number was complete with floral details. The dress was met with a band around the waist and ruffles that cascaded down to the hem.

Issa Rae attends the 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on March 13, 2022.

The “Love Birds” actress coordinated her vibrant ensemble with bronzy neutral makeup and a red rectangle clutch. The length of her dress made it hard to get a glimpse at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if she tied her look together with silhouettes from labels like Stuart Weitzman, Sergio Hudson, Alexandre Vauthier and David Koma.

Issa Rae (left) her husband Louis Diame (right) attend the 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Diame complemented her look by stepping out in a sleek black suit. He paired his ensemble with a black turtleneck and patent leather loafers.

The Critics’ Choice Awards honor the year’s top pictures and performances of film and television. This year’s event, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, will be broadcast from Los Angeles. Leading the film categories are “West Side Story” and “Belfast,” while the TV side is led by “Succession.” The Critics Choice acting categories are led by stars from most nominated projects, including Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst and Andrew Garfield.

