Issa Rae Brightens Up in Yellow Fringe Top & Sandals at Adcolor Awards 2022

Issa Rae was a burst of sunshine at the 2022 Adcolor Awards.

The ceremony highlights and honors the achievements of BIPOC and LGBTQAI+ professionals that have championed inclusion and diversity in the advertising, marketing, tech, PR, media, and entertainment/music industries. This year Rae was honored with the 2022 Beacon Award in partnership with Adweek for her work on award-winning projects like “Insecure” and “Little.”

Issa Rae attends Adcolor Everywhere 2022 Awards at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

For the event, Rae wore a yellow two-piece set consisting of a pair of wide-leg bold yellow slacks with a matching long strapless yellow top with a multi-layered fringe. Rae styled the look with minimal accessories save for her wedding and a pair of boldly-colored, bejeweled earrings.

The “Insecure” star wore her hair in long, flowing braids and had a natural glam makeup look and a light-nude manicure to balance out the boldness of the outfit.

Issa Rae on the red carpet for the 16th annual Adcolor Awards in Los Angeles Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Her shoes, mostly hidden by the long hemline of the pants, were a pair of light-brown stiletto sandals. Many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Issa Rae in a bold yellow ensemble for Adcolor Everywhere 2022 Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Adcolor is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the mission of celebrating and championing diversity in the creative industries and the awards are given to recognize noteworthy individuals creating this change. This year’s 16th annual Adcolor Awards was the first fully in-person event held since 2019 and was presented by Amazon, Disney, Google, YouTube, and Meta.

