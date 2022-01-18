Isla Fisher Looks Colorfully Chic in Versailles-Print Versace Mini Dress & Baby Pink Heels for ‘Wolf Like Me’ Press Tour

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Isla Fisher is currently doing press to promote her new Australian show “Wolf Like Me.”

Getting all gussied up for an appearance this week, the 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her colorful look. “Dress to impress for press,” she captioned the post.

With help from celebrity stylist Micah Schifman, Fisher opted for a Versace Jeans Couture Versailles-print dress in black. The mini dress featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a sweetheart neckline, puffy sleeves and an all-over multicolor design.

For shoes, the “Confessions of a Shopaholic” star reached for light pink By Far “Viva” pebbled-texture pointed-toe pumps. The sleek style is equipped with a sculpted mid-height heel.

Last week, the “Wedding Crashers” actress wore another Versace Jeans Couture dress, a shimmery gold plunging mini dress, with pointy black patent slingback pumps for an appearance on the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” show.

The Aussie starlet is no stranger to getting dressed up for various occasions and seems to enjoy showing off her designer looks. Fisher has been known to reach for luxe brands like Chanel, Fendi and Stuart Weitzman. The “Now You See Me” actor has also been one to embrace more affordable styles from footwear brands like Aldo.

You can stream “Wolf Like Me” on Peacock TV.

See how high heels have changed through the decades.

