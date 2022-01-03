Iris Apfel Poses With a Peace Sign in a Colorful Ensemble and Statement Jewelry

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fashion icon Iris Apfel posed for a photo on Instagram in her usual colorful attire.

The fashionista was pictured giving a peace sign to the camera wearing a colorful ensemble and her signature circular black-rimmed glasses. Apfel wore what appeared to be a blue and black quilted jacket and a multitude of accessories. Apfel is known for her statement-making accessories and this photo is no different.

In addition to her signature black frames, Apfel also wore a bold red color on her lips. On her neck, the fashionista wore layered necklaces in a range of colors including gold and coral. On her wrists, Apfel wore stylish chunky bracelets in similar orange and brown hues as those on her necklace.

Overall, the look is dominated by teal, orange and brown tones. And it is quintessential Apfel in every way.

Iris has led a storied career in fashion and textiles with her husband Carl Apfel, who passed away in 2015. The interior designer is known for her work at the White House, which spanned a total of nine presidencies. Throughout her life and career, Apfel has become a fashion icon for her maximalism and use of color in her personal style. The 100-year-old is known for her creativity and perseverance within the fashion industry.

In 2016, Footwear News presented Apfel with the Icon of the Year Award, an honor that was granted that year for the first time.

The fashion icon celebrated her 100th birthday recently and is still making waves in the fashion world. Apfel recently collaborated with eyewear brand Zenni to bring audiences unique glasses that show off her love of color and wacky patterns.

Apfel has also ventured into the world of jewelry and clothing as well as textiles and home goods, collaborating with brands like Lowe’s and H&M. The business mogul and fashion lover has never stopped working at her brand and has made a name for herself as one of the greats in the fashion industry.

