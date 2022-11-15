Irina Shayk Styles White H&M T-Shirt With Black Skirt, Opera Gloves & Pointy Boots for Swarovski’s Holiday Party

Irina Shayk got festive on Monday night. The model attended Swarovski’s Gingerbread Facade unveiling event at The Mark Hotel in New York last night. The sparkling soiree included other celebrity guests such as Emily Ratajkowski, Rachel Brosnahan and more.

Shayk donned a fitted Swarovski long black skirt for the festivities with a mermaid-style opening. She paired the skirt with a classic white t-shirt from H&M. She added a touch of warmth and more interest to the look with a pair of black opera gloves. Shayk accessorized with a large sparkling necklace, also from Swarovski, perfect for the glittery event.

Shayk attends Swarovski’s gingerbread facade unveiling in NYC on Nov. 14. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Shayk added black boots to complete the look. She donned leather boots from Burberry, featuring a pointed toe, short block heel and lace-up design.

Shayk attends Swarovski’s gingerbread facade unveiling in NYC on Nov. 14. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

As for the model herself, the bold look this week is just one of her stylish moments with her off-duty and in-show style. Throughout her career, Shayk has served as the face of campaigns and runways for major fashion powerhouses like Versace, Moschino and more. Though she’s been known to rock a suit on the red carpet and to other events, she also can go more feminine in a gown and stilettos, like she wore to Venice Film Festival. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

