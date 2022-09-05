Irina Shayk Redefines the Power of the Little Black Dress Wearing Pinko

Irina Shayk attends the "L'Immensità" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

Irina Shayk redefined the power of the little black dress at the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival.

The supermodel attended the premiere of “L’Immensita,” starring Penelope Cruz, in a black satin slip-dress with a low-cut back. The dress had a low neckline and a short train to give some volume to the back. It was a classic and simple dress, but at the same time, elevated and approachable.

Shayk redefined the power of the little black dress by showing how certain details can make it more captivating. While from the front it might look like just another black slip dress, the low-cut back and the train add flare to the simple design. The dress was from Italian-based luxury brand Pinko, a fitting choice for Shayk to honor the film festival’s home country.

Irina Shayk arrives at the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Kate Green/Getty Images

She coordinated with black strappy sandals, staying on theme with a head-to-toe black approach. For jewelry, Shayk honored another Italian brand, Pomellato. From the brand, Shayk selected the Iconica parure rings with double-band rose-gold and diamonds and three bangle bracelets in gold with diamonds.

For beauty, Shayk went for a dewy face look with a nude lip. On her eyes, she chose a heavy wing tip and dark eyeshadow look that accented her green eyes.

Irina Shayk attends the “L’Immensità” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The supermodel appears to be enjoying her time at the Venice Film Festival, as evidenced by her Instagram where she was recently spotted at an event for Armani Beauty.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from August 31—September 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.