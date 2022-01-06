Irina Shayk’s Birthday Look Includes a Leather Duster & Square-Toed Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Irina Shayk is celebrating her 36th birthday in New York City today. The supermodel was spotted spending time with her 4-year-old daughter Lea, who held onto some balloons for her as the pair strolled down the streets of Manhattan.

For the mother-daughter outing, the Russian model opted for a full head-to-toe leather look. She donned a black leather duster, coordinating leather pants and black leather boots featuring a trendy square-toe silhouette and a slight heel. Shayk also sported sunglasses and masked up.

Meanwhile, Lea, who Shayk shares with ex Bradley Cooper, was dressed in a sweet Burberry puffer coat, pink tights and purple boots covered in all-over white heart print. She also wore a black hat boasting a colorful festive design and a pom-pom.

In recent years, the Burberry model, who was linked to Yeezy’s Kanye West last summer, has become known for her head-turning street style looks. She’s one to rock a skintight mini dress with combat boots or joggers tucked into knee-high stiletto boots.

