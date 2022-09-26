Irina Shayk Dons Menswear in Suit & Oxfords at Armani Runway Show in Milan

Irina Shayk took a break from walking a runway show at Milan Fashion Week to enjoy one as a spectator.

The supermodel attended Giorgio Armani’s runway show on Sunday in Milan. She sat in the front row alongside Alessandra Ambrosio, Cate Blanchett and many more. To the show, Shayk donned a more masculine look. She wore a black suit, complete with a jacket paired with matching straight-leg black trousers. Under her jacket, the model wore a white button down shirt with a black tie. Shayk skipped accessories and wore her hair down and smoothed down her back.

Shayk at the Giorgio Armani Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear SS 2023 on Sept. 25. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The Russian runway star added a pair of black dress shoes to complete her look. Her shoes featured shiny black patent leather and black laces.

Shayk at the Giorgio Armani Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear SS 2023 on Sept. 25. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

As for the model herself, the bold look this week is just one of her stylish moments with her off-duty and in-show style. Throughout her career, Shayk has served as the face of campaigns and runways for major fashion powerhouses like Versace, Moschino and more. Though she’s been known to rock a suit on the red carpet and to other events, she also can go more feminine in a gown and stilettos, like she wore to Venice Film Festival. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

