Iman Appears on ‘CBS Morning’ in Glamorous Pink and Purple Look with Metallic Platform Heels To Promote ‘Supreme Models’

Supermodel Iman strutted into CBS studios in a pink and purple fall-forward outfit this morning.

Iman is currently on the press tour for “Supreme Models,” a new six-part YouTube docuseries celebrating the historic journey of Black models in the fashion industry. For her appearance on “CBS Morning,” Iman wore a pink ribbed turtleneck with giant pink fur wrap around trim sleeves and a pair of relaxed-fit purple pants. The cherry on top of the outfit was her metallic gold platform open-toe strappy block heels. She finished off the look by accessorizing with a three-stone ring on her left hand.

Beauty was a major moment for this CBS appearance, as Iman evidenced on her Instagram page getting ready with her makeup artist Keita Moore and hairstylist Hos Hounkpatin. Moore opted for a smoky eye and a glossy amber lip for the model, creating a television-appropriate look that was more of an elevated daytime. Iman went for a middle part down her hair, which was straightened, creating a sleek and smooth look.

Iman leaves CBS Studios in a pink and purple outfit. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

During her interview on “CBS Morning,” Iman discussed her storied modeling career, including both the highs and the lows. She told host Gayle King how at the beginning of her career, she was asked to bring her own foundation to set because the makeup artist didn’t have foundation for Black models.

Throughout her career, Iman would go on to work for top designers, including Gianni Versace, Calvin Klein, Halston, and Yves Saint Laurent. Iman has long been vocal about demanding more representation for Black models in the fashion industry, and has even said she won’t buy clothes from designers who she doesn’t see working with Black models.

The new YouTube docuseries she is featured in, “Supreme Models,” is inspired by Marcellas Reynolds book “Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion.” The book highlights groundbreaking Black models who became major faces in the industry breaking down barriers.

