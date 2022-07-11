Iggy Azalea Takes Risk In Cutout Bodysuit With Fishnet Tights & Ankle Boots at 39th Annual Long Beach Pride Parade & Festival

Iggy Azalea shut down the stage at the 39th annual Long Beach Pride Parade and Festival held at the Long Beach Shoreline Marina on Sunday. The waterfront event kicked off on Friday with a Teen Pride Celebration and also offered plenty of activities including a silent disco, a roller rink and dance competitions.

Azalea cranked up the heat at the event, belting out some of her chart-topping hits in a risky black bodysuit and sheer fishnet tights. The ensemble included a plunging neckline, cutouts throughout, lace bodice and zipper detailing near the hem.

Iggy Azalea performs on the Urban Soul Stage at the 39th Annual Long Beach Pride Parade And Festival held at the Long Beach Shoreline Marina on July 10, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Iggy Azalea performs during the 39th Annual Long Beach Pride Parade And Festival held at the Long Beach Shoreline Marina on July 10, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The “Fancy” hitmaker styled half of her signature blond tresses in two ponytails while the rest cascaded down her back. She opted for soft neutral glam with a glossy pout. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, Azalea slipped into a pair of black leather ankle boots. The shoe style featured a pointed toe and curved triangle heel. A go-to women’s shoe style, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

Iggy Azalea performs at the 39th Annual Long Beach Pride Parade And Festival on July 10, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Azalea has always pushed boundaries with her fashion statements. She is a master at stunning onstage and on the red carpets. For footwear, the “Work” artist favors a variety of boots, block heel sandals and sky high wedges.

Iggy Azalea performs onstage during the Pride Parade And Festival held at the Long Beach Shoreline Marina on July 10, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

