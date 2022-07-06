Hunter Schafer Hits Schiaparelli Show in Black Corset Dress and Infamous Claw Heels

Hunter Schafer wore head-to-claw-toe Schiaparelli to the luxury house’s latest fashion show.

The “Euphoria” star attended Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show in Paris on Monday. The show was part of Haute Couture Week, and the guest list included a slew of stars including Emma Watson, Rita Ora, Karlie Kloss, Anitta and more. To the event, Schafer wore a black mini dress from the Italian house. Her strapless dress featured a corset bodice as well as a fit and flare design. She added gold statement earrings, also from Schiaparelli, to the outfit. Schafer added black opera gloves to her look and carried a Prada Symbole top-handle bag.

Watson and Schafer at Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway show on July 4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Schiaparelli

The model finished off her look with Schiaparelli’s infamous claw-toe heels. The statement shoes featured an ankle strap as well as a low heel. Schafer’s style were covered in a black leather material with gold claw attached at the toes.

Schafer leaving Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway show on July 4. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

After the fashion show, Schafer attended Shocking! The Surreal World of Elsa Schiaparelli exhibition, which opens to the public at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris tomorrow. She changed her look, opting for another black mini dress. Her sleeveless dress featured a high neck as well as gold chain detailing. She paired it with black leather thigh-high boots and carried the same Prada bag as she did earlier in the day.

Schafer at the ‘Shocking! The Surreal World of Elsa Schiaparelli’ exhibition on July 4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Schafer is known for having a ’90s-inspired aesthetic. She tends to incorporate pieces from high-end designer labels like Givenchy, Dion Lee and of couse, Schiaparelli. When she’s on the red carpet, the entertainer will usually opt for looks from luxury labels like Tom Ford, Sies Marjan and Thom Browne. The “Belle” actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by walking in shows for Prada, Calvin Klein, Emilio Pucci and Marc Jacobs.

