Hunter Schafer Goes Grunge Casual in Sheer Tights, Cutoffs and Rick Owens Sneakers

Hunter Schafer is giving a lesson in the basics of grunge glam.

The “Euphoria” star was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles with her co-star and Dominic Fike wearing a pair of cutoff denim shorts with sheer and seamed black tights and a cropped black leather jacket. Underneath, she wore a black hoodie that added another layer of warmth to her look. She accessorized with a nylon black backpack in hand and wired headphones and mask.

Hunter Schafer seen out and about in Los Angles wearing Rick Owens sneakers. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Hunter Schafer’s gray Rick Owens sneakers. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To ground everything, Schafer slipped on a pair of gray Rick Owens sneakers that added color contrast while also upping the ante of her outfit. They had a tall leather upper paired with a cargo pocket on the side that zips and white shoelaces.

Schafer has a trendy, sleek style that radiates all over her Instagram feed, live appearances and red carpets alike. For example, as of late, she has been seen wearing a tulle Vera Wang dress paired with combat boots, and she’s even worn a padded puffer coat that fits within her aesthetic of clothing. For shoes, Schafer is a fan of chunky platform boots and eye-catching sneakers from brands like Rick Owens and Prada that also mesh well with her tastes.

Schafer has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry and modeled in campaigns for labels like Prada and Calvin Klein. She has also walked the runway for labels like Erdem, Gareth Pugh, Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs.

