Hunter Schafer Bundles Up in Red Prada Dress and Strappy Sandals at ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere

Hunter Schafer kept it cozy at the premiere of her hit show. The actress attended the premiere of season 2 of “Euphoria” on Wednesday night in L.A. along with many of her costars like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow.

Schafer plays Jules in the HBO series, one of the show’s main characters. On the red carpet, she wore a burgundy off-the-shoulder midi dress, courtesy of Prada. The dress included a cream undershirt that peeked out of the top hemline of the dress, as well as long sleeves to keep her warm. Schafer added a dramatic opal-colored necklace to her look, and she also debuted bangs at the event.

The Prada model added sleek strappy sandals to her look. Her silver heels created a nice balance against the heavier material of her dress, and the metallic colorway is perfect for the winter. Her shoes featured ankle and toe straps as well as a thin stiletto heel reaching roughly 4 inches in height.

Schafer’s personal style is reminiscent of the 90’s. She tends to incorporate pieces from high-end designer labels like Dion Lee, Givenchy and Schiaparelli. When she’s on the red carpet, the entertainer will usually opt for looks from luxury labels like Tom Ford, Thom Browne and Sies Marjan. On the footwear front, the LGBTQIA+ rights activist keeps a mix of knee-high and thigh-high boot silhouettes, camel-toe sneakers, square-toe boots and loafers in rotation.

