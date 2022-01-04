Hunter Schafer Perfectly Pairs Puffer Coat With Sheer Tights and Chunky Ankle Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hunter Schafer is kicking off the new year with food and friends. On Monday, the “Euphoria” star grabbed a bite with friends at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

Hunter Schafer dines at Craig’s restaurant with friends in West Hollywood on January, 3 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The 23-year-old model kept it cozy for the outing and sported an all-black monochrome ensemble. Schafer was spotted wearing a black quilted Moncler Genius coat. Her jacket was adorned with 3D spikes, a removable hood and handy toggles to adjust the loose fit.

She wore the shell down coat over a black top and black mini skirt. The New Jersey native added a pop of color to her look with a red face mask for safety. She continued with subtle accessories and draped a small black handbag on her elbow. Schafer pulled her blond locs back into two space buns.

Hunter Schafer heads to dinner in black ankle boots in West Hollywood, California on January 3, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

As for footwear, the actress opted for a pair of black ankle boots, which she paired with thin sheer tights that featured a solid black line down the middle. Schafer’s boots included a silver outlining, thick laces and a chunky sole.

Schafer’s personal style is reminiscent of the 90’s. She loves to incorporate pieces from high-end designer labels like Dion Lee, Givenchy and Schiaparelli. When she’s on the red carpet, the entertainer will usually opt for looks from luxury labels like Tom Ford, Thom Browne and Sies Marjan.

On the footwear front, the LGBTQIA+ rights activist keeps a mix of knee-high and thigh-high boot silhouettes, camel-toe sneakers, square-toe boots and loafers in rotation.

