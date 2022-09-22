Hunter Schafer Layers Up in ’90s-Style with Picnic Coat & Oxfords for Prada’s Milan Fashion Week Runway

Hunter Schafer is ready for fall layering with her latest look.

Schafer attending the Prada runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings / Stringer

Schafer wore a light pink and white gingham coat over her dress for a slight pop of color, and she added yet another layer on top, a beige trench coat for extra warmth to the show. She accessorized with a pair of black square sunglasses and a black top-handle bag.

For footwear, Schafer slipped into a pair of black oxford shoes paired with black dress socks. The patent leather shoes featured black laces and chunky black soles.

Lorde and Schafer attending the Prada runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule / Stringer

Schafer is known for having a ’90s-inspired aesthetic. She tends to incorporate pieces from high-end designer labels like Givenchy, Dion Lee and Schiaparelli. When she’s on the red carpet, the entertainer will usually opt for looks from luxury labels like Tom Ford, Sies Marjan and Thom Browne. The “Belle” actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by walking in shows for Prada, Calvin Klein, Emilio Pucci and Marc Jacobs.

Schafer attending the Prada runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff

Milan Fashion Week runs this season from Tuesday, Sept. 20 to Monday, Sept. 26. Other than Prada, designers and brands on the schedule for this season include Diesel, Fendi, Roberto Cavalli, Moschino, Versace, Dsquared2, Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Alberta Ferretti, and Giorgio Armani.

