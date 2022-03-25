Hunter Schafer Pops in Neon Yellow Moto-Inspired Crop Top With Matching Skirt & Socks With Sandals at Miu Miu Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hunter Schafer made a vibrant statement at the Miu Miu “House Comes With a Bird” screening and after-party in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The “Euphoria” star stepped onto the black carpet in a neon yellow two-piece set by Miu Miu.

Her ensemble consisted of a long-sleeve top that prompted a motorcycle-inspired feel due to its structured shoulders, adjustable collar, side slant pockets and wide hemline.

Hunter Schafer at the Miu Miu ‘House Comes With a Bird’ Screening and After Party on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for WWD

Schafer teamed her top with a matching form-fitting midi skirt. To add an edge to her look, she let a nude undergarment from the Italian label peak out above her skirt. The LGBTQIA+ rights activist continued to complement her outfit with shimmery orange eyeshadow and yellow nails.

Hunter Schafer and Kelsey Lu at the Miu Miu ‘House Comes With a Bird’ Screening and After Party on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for WWD

A closer look at Hunter Schafer’s black heels at the Miu Miu “House Comes With a Bird” screening and after party in Los Angeles on March 23, 2022. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for WWD

The Prada model slipped into a pair of black patent leather sandals. The smooth silhouette had a thin strap that ran along the instep and around the back for extra support and a thin stiletto heel. To add a preppy-chic vibe, Schafer paired her heels with white tube socks that had a huge circle cutout in the center.

Schafer is known for having a ’90s-inspired aesthetic. She loves to incorporate pieces from high-end designer labels like Dion Lee, Givenchy and Schiaparelli. When she’s on the red carpet, the entertainer will usually opt for looks from luxury labels like Tom Ford, Thom Browne and Sies Marjan. The “Belle” actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by walking in shows for Prada, Calvin Klein, Emilio Pucci and Marc Jacobs. For footwear, she tends to gravitate toward boot silhouettes and sneakers in rotation.

