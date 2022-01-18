Hunter Schafer Adds a Rugged Touch to a Nude Vera Wang Tulle Dress With Combat Boots for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hunter Schafer gives a lesson in mixing textures.

The “Euphoria” star was spotted while at the set for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday while wearing a billowing look suitable for one of Hollywood’s rising starlets. For the ensemble, Schafer slipped into a nude-colored tulle dress that featured black lace applique and spaghetti straps with a puffball hemline that played up the drama of the garment. Over the dress, she wore a black leather jacket with a hoodie for maximum utility.

Hunter Schafer is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles on Jan. 17, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Hunter Schafer’s black combat boots. CREDIT: MEGA

On the footwear front, Schafer opted for a pair of black calf-length combat boots that grounded her attire while also adding a rough, rugged edge to the moment.

Schafer has a trendy, sleek style that radiates all over her Instagram feed, live appearances and red carpets alike. She has an affinity for flirty styles and quirky pieces. In pictures, we see her wearing silhouettes like printed separates, peekaboo designs, slinky dresses, intricate tailoring and dashing outerwear that all have that signature Schafer flair. When it comes to shoes, the model has a penchant for pumps, sandals, boots and sneakers of all varying styles from brands like Rick Owens and Prada.

Schafer has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry and has modeled in campaigns for labels like Prada and Calvin Klein. She has also walked the runway for labels like Erdem, Gareth Pugh, Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs.

