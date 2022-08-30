Hugh Jackman Dons Check Navy Suit Jacket & Black Sneakers With Wife Deborra-Lee Furness in Platform Shoes at the U.S. Open

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness arrived in peak style at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on Monday, for Serena’s first round match at this year’s U.S. Open.

Jackman donned a navy checkered suit with matching trousers, a white shirt underneath, and black suede sneakers to complete his looks. While his wife opted for an all-white look wearing a white shirt dress and white linen pants.

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness at The US Open to attend Serena Williams first round tournament in New York City. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Furness’ footwear choice matched her summer outfit perfectly. She was wearing cream canvas platform shoes.

The actor shared a romantic photo of the couple to his Instagram account, minutes before leaving their house to go see Serena Williams playing against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the women’s single first round match of the U.S. Open.

Jackman wrote a special message to Williams in the caption: “Deb and I are so excited to watch you play and bear witness to your evolution for many years to come. You are an icon and a true inspiration to boys and girls around the world.”

Jackman and his wife were seen talking to Rebel Wilson as well, who attended the match in Barbiecore attire matched with a Birkin to top the look off.

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness meet Rebel Wilson at The US Open in New York City. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

