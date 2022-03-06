‘Squid Game’ Star Hoyeon Jung Takes Paris in Jeans and Comfy Clogs

Breakout “Squid Game” star HoYeon Jung was comfortably dressed while arriving in Paris for Fashion Week.

While leaving her hotel in the City of Lights, Jung stepped out in a pair of classic blue jeans with flared legs. The style was worn beneath a T-shirt and quilted cream jacket, which featured red piping and a red and pink geometric floral print, reminiscent of the ’70s and ’80s. Jung completed her outfit with a pink face mask, as well as a Louis Vuitton shopping bag and what appeared to be a backpack.

Hoyeon Jung leaves her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on March 6. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

For footwear, Jung opted for an equally comfortable pair of shoes: brown leather clogs. The actress’ style featured rounded toes and black rubber soles for easy wear. The style also included a buckled crossed strap, giving her look an equestrian element and furthering her looks vintage aesthetic.

A closer look at Jung’s clogs. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Clogs like Jung’s are a current trend within the rise of comfortable footwear. Many pairs featuring neutral uppers and rounded toes with flat or chunky soles. High fashion brands have also opted to put their own spin on the trend, with platform and studded sets released from brands Alaïa, Veronica Beard and Chloé in recent weeks. In addition to Jung, stars including Taeyeon, Lucy Hale and Charli D’Amelio have also slipped on Dolca and Gabbana, Rachel Comey and Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs recently.

Hoyeon Jung leaves her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on March 6. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Shoe-wise, Jung has always gravitated toward an edgy pair of boots. This trajectory has only continued as she’s attended events including the 2021 Gotham Awards and CFDA Awards in recent months. In her earlier years, the star gravitated towards black suede and knee-high boots. Now, as a Louis Vuitton ambassador, she can be seen wearing the luxury brand’s leather open-toed, studded and combat boots on a regular basis.

