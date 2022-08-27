×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Hoyeon Jung Models Oversized Closet Staples With Louis Vuitton Accessories and Vegan ‘Samba’ Adidas

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
HYJUNG
HoYeon Jung’s Style Evolution
HoYeon Jung’s Style Evolution
HoYeon Jung’s Style Evolution
HoYeon Jung’s Style Evolution
View Gallery 6 Images

“Squid Games” actress Hoyeon Jung shared her casual outfit of the day with fans on Instagram today, posing in a leafy green garden. The model wore oversized high-waisted olive green trousers, which she paired with a large dark blue logo tee.

Jung tied her short black hair up, carrying a tan bucket hat in her hand and a zip-up Louis Vuitton monogrammed bag over her shoulder. The former “Korea’s Next Top Model” contestant basked in the sun, accessorizing simply with silver screw studs.

Keeping things simple, Jung laced up black and grey vegan Adidas “Samba” sneakers, the low-top style featuring grey accented toes and all-black laces. The comfortable style is made with durable rubber soles and crafted with vegan leather. They also come in white.

Related

Bad Bunny Grabs Dinner at Carbone Ahead of His VMAs Performance in Breezy Trousers & Yeezy Slides in New York

Naomi Osaka Hits Tennis Events in Anime Graphic Tee, Shorts and Metallic Nike Sneakers

Awkwafina Gets Sporty in Adidas x Gucci Tracksuit and Silk Sneakers for 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Screening

Shoe-wise, Jung has always gravitated toward an edgy pair of boots. In her earlier years, the star gravitated towards black suede and knee-high boots. Now, as a Louis Vuitton ambassador, she can be seen wearing the luxury brand’s leather open-toed, studded and combat boots on a regular basis.

Jung has been a regular name in the industry long before her masterful performance as pickpocket Kang Sae-byeok in “Squid Game.” The South Korean superstar has been dominating runways since 2010, modeling for global brands like Burberry, Miu Miu, Gucci, Moschino, Acne Studios, Chanel, and many more.

Jung has walked in Seoul Fashion Week twice, and made her debut at New York Fashion Week for Opening Ceremony’s spring/summer 2017 show in 2016 with her iconic fiery red hair. She has also starred in international campaigns for Chanel, Fendi, Hermès, Bottega Veneta, Tory Burch, and most recently, Adidas.

For the athletic brand’s latest collection, “Adicolor,” Jung wore a turquoise sweatshirt layered over a bright red T-shirt. The tops were paired with brown and white joggers, making the look slightly sporty.

PHOTOS: See some of the “Squid Game” star’s best style moments. 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad